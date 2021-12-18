Ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Congress and Goa Forward Party announce alliance

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Goa, on Saturday, the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) announced their alliance. Addressing a press conference, Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that while the nitty-gritty of the alliance, including seat sharing, would be worked out in the coming days, he said that the two parties, which have shared a turbulent history, would be looking to defeat the ruling BJP in the elections.

"Goa Forward was discussing with us for a long time and we have now come to an understanding and we have formed an alliance and it will be a good alliance to take on this communal and corrupt BJP. I think this will be a good beginning," Rao said.

The GFP, led by former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, had contested the 2017 Assembly polls on an anti-BJP plank but cornered three cabinet berths for all its three MLAs after it joined a BJP-led coalition ruling alliance.

The party was unceremoniously dropped from the cabinet after Pramod Sawant took over as the Chief Minister, following the death of his predecessor Manohar Parrikar in office.

Rao, however, said that the party was overlooking the past and the alliance decision was taken after considering ground realities.

"There are issues in the past which have happened but yes in politics sometimes you have to take decisions based on ground realities and we move on. This is a formal alliance now. He is with us and this should be fought together.

"This is a formal alliance now. He is with us and this should be fought together. There is no question of some understanding, some seat sharing, or some friendly fight. This is a very clear-cut alliance that has been made. So this will be a strong alliance and it will ensure victory for the Congress," he added.