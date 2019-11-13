AgustaWestland case: CBI to file chargesheet soon, seeks more time to reply on Christian Michel's bail plea

Ahead of filing a 'massive' charge sheet in AgustaWestland case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday asked for more time from the Delhi High court to file a response to a bail petition filed by Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the case.

According to ANI, Advocate DP Singh, representing CBI and Enforcement Directorate asked the court for more time, considering that the investigation agency is going to charge a "massive" charge sheet in which many public servants will also be named.

The accused approached the Delhi High Court last month to secure bail in the case following which the court asked the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a response to the bail petition. The petition stated that there were no specific allegations of tampering evidence or influencing witnesses against him with regard to the commission of offences either under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. He also stated in the petition that the CBI could not complete the investigation in the 'prescribed time'.

In the bail petition, Michel stated that he was in judicial custody since January in connection with the case, and the 'pre-trial incarceration' violates his personal liberty.

Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 29.

The AgustaWestland case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.