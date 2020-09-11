AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks nod to prosecute ex-Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, 4 others

Headlines

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

8 home remedies to reverse fatty liver

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeIndia

India

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks nod to prosecute ex-Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, 4 others

The CBI has sought the government`s permission to prosecute former Defence Secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Shashi Kant Sharma, Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (retd) and three other former IAF officers in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The CBI has sought the government`s permission to prosecute former Defence Secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Shashi Kant Sharma, Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (retd) and three other former IAF officers in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

A top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source said that the agency, in March, sought sanction to move against Sharma, who was then Joint Secretary, Defence; Panesar and three other IAF officers -- Deputy Chief Test Pilot S.A. Kunte, Wing Commander Thomas Mathew and Group Captain N. Santosh (all now retired).

IANS had reported on June 8 that the CBI has sought sanction to prosecute these officials.

As per the source, the role of these officials came to the fore during the agency`s probe.

The source said that the agency got leads about their alleged role in the decision making and in the procurement process of the AgustaWestland choppers, and has got the documents related to their alleged involvement in the case.

The agency came to know about the alleged involvement of five officials after two officials turned as witness for the CBI earlier this year and shared key details, the source said.

The source said that once the prosecution sanction is granted or denied by the government, the agency will file its supplementary charge sheet in the case.

On January 1, 2014, India cancelled the contract with Finmeccanica`s British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs 423 crore.

The CBI, which registered an FIR in the case on March 12, 2013, had alleged that former IAF chief S.P. Tyagi, some of his relatives and the other accused received kickbacks from AgustaWestland to help it win the contract.

The CBI probe revealed that several payments were made to the Tyagis by alleged middlemen Guido Haschke, Carlo Gerosa and Christian Michel. Indian investigative agencies in December 2018 arrested British national Michel after he was handed over by the UAE and he has been in judicial custody since then.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 30 Specialist Grade III, various other posts, know how to apply

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Karachi to Noida: Seema Haider turns Bollywood star, ex-husband called to India; know what film is about

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE