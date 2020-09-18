Agriculture Bills will ensure farmers get rid of middlemen: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended the passage of three agriculture reform Bills in the Lok Sabha and asserted that that they will act as a protection shield for farmers and accused those opposing the measures of standing with middlemen and deceiving and lying to the farmers. This comes a day after key ally Akali Dal pulled out its only minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, from the Modi Cabinet over the farm bills.

"I congratulate the farmers of the country for agrarian reform Bills that have been passed in the Lok Sabha. These will help farmers to get rid of the middlemen who take large prices of their produce while delivering it to the customers. These Bills will act as a shield for the farmers," he said while addressing an inaugural programme of "Kosi Rail Mahasetu" in poll-bound Bihar today.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition for allegedly misleading the farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with several other options for them.

"There are people who had ruled the country but are now attempting to confuse the farmers on this subject. They are spreading lies about these Bills. They are propagating that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said by them that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc from farmers. This is a lie. Farmers of the country have to be careful of these people. They should be wary of those who ruled the country for decades and are now lying to them," the Prime Minister said.

"Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through MSP. We have been doing this in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Also, the government procurement will continue just like before," the Prime Minister assured.

The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House.