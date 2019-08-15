Headlines

India

India

'Agree... but': Twitter on PM Modi's appeal to visit domestic destinations

"I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism sector and India has much to offer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said during his Independence Day address to the nation.

"There is a huge scope to improve our tourism and India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," PM Modi asked citizens from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence speech.

Adding that international footfall will increase if domestic tourism increases, the Prime Minister said, "Even if there are no hotels or infrastructure, I urge people to visit local destinations. Not only it will create job opportunities for the youth, but also it will boost tourism."

"Let us make local products attractive so that more export hubs may emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

Also Read: India to have Chief of Defence Staff to head all three forces, PM Modi announces in Independence Day speech 

With PM Modi appealing to fellow citizens to visit tourist attractions in the country, let's see how Twitter reacted to Prime Minister's suggestion:

Watch: PM Modi's address to the nation on 73rd Independence Day

  

Further, he said that the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong and the world is eager to explore trade with India.

Also Read'To my friend PM Modi, people of India, Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Netanyahu's heartfelt message to Indians

In his over one and half hour speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi touched upon various subjects including One Nation One Election, Jal Shakti mission, population control among other things.

Later, while exiting the central well of Red Fort through the Lahore Gate, Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade drove straight to the area where school children were sitting.

Getting up and close with Modi, children enthusiastically grabbed Prime Minister Modi's hand, shaking it thoroughly as SPG guards struggled to maintain order around the Prime Minister.

