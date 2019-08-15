'Agree... but': Twitter on PM Modi's appeal to visit domestic destinations

"I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.

There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism sector and India has much to offer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said during his Independence Day address to the nation.

"There is a huge scope to improve our tourism and India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," PM Modi asked citizens from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence speech.

Adding that international footfall will increase if domestic tourism increases, the Prime Minister said, "Even if there are no hotels or infrastructure, I urge people to visit local destinations. Not only it will create job opportunities for the youth, but also it will boost tourism."

"Let us make local products attractive so that more export hubs may emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

With PM Modi appealing to fellow citizens to visit tourist attractions in the country, let's see how Twitter reacted to Prime Minister's suggestion:

India has so much more to offer ! every new place opens door to experience new #culture new #languages and #cuisines new #handicrafts! can you claim the same for locations abroad? Thank you @PMOIndia for this challenge all Indians. — LanguageCurry (@languagecurry) August 15, 2019

@narendramodi sir,

My family took your suggestion and give assignment seriously......if not 15 then whatever best possible by us

Anything for country.....वंदे मातरम् । — Richa Jaiswal (@richaj1309) August 15, 2019

You're right Mr. Prime Minister,but people must also learn how to be better tourists, in India they're littering and being a nuisance to locals rather than trying to learn about their culture and make friends.Abroad, they're not littering as much but being a nuisance nonetheless. — Singh sahab (@singhKalyani24) August 15, 2019

Our PM has asked us to travel! Atleast 15 destinations in #IncredibleIndia by 2022!



I would love to go to Leh!



What places are on your travel list? pic.twitter.com/MGG6aCVzOU — Charu Pragya (@CharuPragya) August 15, 2019

Many ppl opt for foreign destinations due to quality of infrastructure and value you get for the money spent. Many indian tourist destinations have pathetic infrastructure and r over crowded. Roads in hill stations are pathetic to say the least. Dont see proper toliets anywhere. — Darshan Nimbalkar (@Darshan_Nim) August 15, 2019

India has so much to offer and I have seen so much of it. If only our tourist destinations were more advertised and tourist friendly, it would make it easier for people to visit. — Pramiti Bhatnagar (@pramiti_b) August 15, 2019

Totally agree....we have 38 UNESCO world heritage sites in India which places us 5th on the list globally. Many of these are in clusters and some of them close to cities that we live in. — Aniket Chandavarkar (@aniketc) August 15, 2019

We need to focus on better infrastructure in tourist places, now that Indians can afford to pay extra for the good services — Rajesh M (@TheTramp83) August 15, 2019

Absolutely https://t.co/qXRK0gDdbZ Sir.

India is full of awesome tourist destinations to suit every taste & every budget..

Love My India — Dr Pragati Sinha (@dr_pragati) August 15, 2019

India must improve upon tourism infrastructure. A visit to places of heritage and history should be made an event unforgettable. I am an archeology buff and feel huge work can and be done in the field. Hope we unravel true history of my beloved motherland #India — Aditya Soni (@adityasoni74) August 15, 2019

I will do because I love India more than all other countries — Shantry Kuriakose (@ShantryKuriako2) August 15, 2019

Yes Sir , we will coz I believe everything is present in our motherland India. why should I go abroad. — Debasish (@DebaDBhaduri) August 15, 2019

Further, he said that the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong and the world is eager to explore trade with India.

In his over one and half hour speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi touched upon various subjects including One Nation One Election, Jal Shakti mission, population control among other things.

Later, while exiting the central well of Red Fort through the Lahore Gate, Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade drove straight to the area where school children were sitting.

Getting up and close with Modi, children enthusiastically grabbed Prime Minister Modi's hand, shaking it thoroughly as SPG guards struggled to maintain order around the Prime Minister.