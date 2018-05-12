AGRARIAN CRISIS: Part-3 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prohibition call fails to cheer parties

Centred in Karnataka's arid Raichur district, some of the state’s most disadvantageous women have mounted an intensive campaign to ban alcohol. Contending that it is the sole reason behind farmer distress, women blame liquour behind men turning abusive, falling ill, and dying. The concluding piece of the series brings you details of the memorandum the women sent to all political parties, and how parties have responded to them.

Centred in Karnataka's arid Raichur district, some of the state’s most disadvantageous women have mounted an intensive campaign to ban alcohol. Contending that it is the sole reason behind farmer distress, women blame liquour behind men turning abusive, falling ill, and dying. The concluding piece of the series brings you details of the memorandum the women sent to all political parties, and how parties have responded to them.

“We account for half of the state’s mandate, why then are our voices going unheard,” asks Mokshamma, as she makes her way through Lingasugur’s alleys. Mokshamma is one of the women spearheading a movement to abolish alcohol in the state -- the Madhe Nisheda Andolan.

In remarkable ways, women across the state have dipped into savings and made their way to a memorial centred at Raichur to extend their solidarity, and speak about their problems. 26-year-old Saraswati from Valabellary’s case is one that illustrates several of the problems women face.

Married to a man 13 years ago, who drank himself to death, she now works as a daily wager, taking care of her two children and her ailing in-laws. Educating her children is a big worry for her. “Do I make ends meet, or should I let go of their education,” is a worry she hardly ever has answers to.

The movement, that started on February 20, is an intensive 71-day mount to convince political parties across the spectrum to bring in prohibition. A look closer, however, reveals that it is more than just prohibition.

Helping the women consolidate is Abhay, who left his work in Bangalore to work with the women. “Every day, not less than 70 women from across the state come here to express solidarity, to speak of their problems and to find a voice,” he says. These day-long conversations lead to a memorandum that they sent to all political parties.

The primary demand was to ban alcohol, which found no takers among the BJP or the Congress, however JD (S)’s Kumaraswamy assured the women he will do his best. In several rallies, he reminded them that he prohibited country liquor in Karnataka. Mahila Empowerment Party’s Nowshera Sheikh promised her support and put it in the party’s manifesto.

Another demand in the memorandum was to give senior citizens a pension, and JD (S) has promised to increase it from the existing Rs 500 Rs 2000.

“Another prominent demand was to implement RTE provisions in schools and built more toilets, something which no party has spoken of,” says Abhay. Other demands such as 50% reservation for women in Assemblies and the Parliament, the implementation of the provision of the Justice JS Verma Committee, as well as working on more conviction of cases of domestic violence, too, have not found representation among parties.