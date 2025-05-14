You can now travel from Agra to Mumbai in just 10 hours! This journey is going to be made easier soon after Agra will get its new sleeper Vande Bharat Express.



You can now travel from Agra to Mumbai in just 10 hours! This journey is going to be made easier soon after Agra will get its new sleeper Vande Bharat Express. Usually, this journey from Agra to Mumbai takes up to 16 hours, but the new sleeper Vande Bharat express will cover a distance of 1350 km in just 10 hours.

Railway boards have already got proposals for the operation of two Vande Bharat trains, one sleeper from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Indore and one express from Agra to Ayodhya. The operations will be commenced soon after the green light from the board. Other proposals have been presented for the sleeper between Aligarh to Mumbai, via Agra. The proposed stoppages are Aligarh, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Jalgaon, Manmad and Mumbai.

About the Sleeper Vande Bharat

The sleeper Vande Bharat from Aligarh to Mumbai will have 16 coaches. This overnight train will have 11 coaches of AC III and four coaches of AC II. For premium travel, it will have one AC I coach. It has the capability for 824 passengers to travel, covering 130 km per hour.

Features of the sleeper Vande Bharat are cushioned berths for comfortable travel experience. Other features of the sleeper Vande Bharat are- has crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall. Modern facilities like charging points, fully-automated doors, onboard Wi-fi also gives passengers a comfortable journey.

The expected ticket prices include- Approximately ₹2,000 for AC 3-Tier, ₹2,500 for AC 2-Tier and ₹3,000 for AC First Class.