Agra: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to remain closed for this weekend, here's why

As one of the most popular destinations will be closed this weekend, if you were planning to visit Taj Mahal this weekend, you may need to reschedule your trip. People travel from all over the world to Agra to see the Taj Mahal because it is such a popular tourist attraction.

This information can be very helpful to you if you're planning to visit the Taj Mahal or Agra Fort this weekend. Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be closed for a total of three days and two days, respectively, due to the G-20 delegation's arrival.

How long will the Taj Mahal be closed?

For the G-20 Summit meeting, representatives from G-20 nations will arrive in Agra by the evening of February 10. The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other landmarks will also be visited by the visitors during this time. As a result, the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will not be open to the general public on weekends.

Due to the Taj Mahal's regular Friday closure, it will be closed for an additional three days from February 10 to 12. Agra Fort will also be off limits to regular tourists on February 11 and 12. For this, a directive has been issued, and information has also been posted on the ASI website.

Participants to arrive on February 10th

Let us inform you that Uttar Pradesh will host a total of 11 G-20 summits between the months of February and August. Four Uttar Pradesh cities—Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Gautam Buddha Nagar—have been chosen for this. The schedule will begin in Agra.

On February 10, the first delegation will arrive in Agra. Three days for major meetings are scheduled in Agra. As a result, Agra has been decked up like a bride. The entire route that this delegation will travel through has been reformed, including all of the streets and intersections. At the G-20 meeting, which will take place in Agra on February 11 and 12, ministers from numerous nations will attend.

