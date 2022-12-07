Agra: Roadside Biryani vendors earning Rs 90,000 per month raided by GST sleuths

In Agra, a startling instance of GST evasion has come to light. The GST officials took action against street vendors. These people sell biryani. By examining the cash and the remaining biryani, the officers made a guess regarding the sale of the three handcarts. After which the officer fined them.

The officials commanded all store owners to collect GST numbers and deposit tax. The shop owners were dissatisfied with this governmental order. They claim that the pay is quite low.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., the team and five GST inspectors arrived in Baluganj. About 30-35 vendors selling biryani at stalls and shops were busted here. Under the condition of anonymity, a team official revealed that they got instructions from Lucknow for action.

The officials questioned the shops and estimated the sale based on the money and the quantity of Biryani they sell on an average day. There is a lot of money being made, the shopkeeper claimed. Following that, the officials calculated the sales using the price of the biryani and the funds stored in the bundle. They also weighed the biryani that was kept for sale. Following this, everyone was instructed to sell Biryani by creating a GST registration and sure bill, along with a fine that was issued right away.

Shopkeepers making money between Rs 75,000- Rs 90,000 a month:

A vendor typically sells two bowls of biryani from morning until night. Retail prices for biryani range from 200 to 250 rupees per kilogram. One pot contains 20–25 kg of biryani. The shopkeeper makes a transaction of between 8,000 and 10,000 rupees this way without incurring any taxes. Each shopkeeper in this situation makes between 75 and 90 thousand rupees each month.