Agra police lathicharge on NSUI, ABVP workers as scuffle breaks out between two student bodies, FIR registered

As protests broke out in universities across the country against the violence that happened in the JNU campus on January 5, the Agra police on Saturday lathi-charged on protesters of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University after a scuffle broke out between the two parties, who were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with the JNU violence.

#WATCH Agra: Police lathi-charge on protesters of NSUI & ABVP, at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University y'day to disperse them,fearing a scuffle b/w the 2 parties, who were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with #JNUViolence (Note:abusive language) pic.twitter.com/wmHPmQBXdx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2020

According to media reports, the ABVP activists gathered at the Paliwal Park campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University to protest against the JNU violence, demanding a ban on the left-wing student organisations in the campus.

In response to it, NSUI and Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (SCS) members gathered there to counter their narrative after which a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

The Agra Police intervened before the scuffle could get out of hand and in the process lathi-charged both NSUI and ABVP students.

"They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties. FIR has been registered against all the parties involved. Action has been taken everyone who was trying to spread violence," ASP Agra, Saurabh Dixit said.

ASP Agra, Saurabh Dixit: They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties. FIR has been register against all the parties involved. Action has been taken everyone who was trying to spread violence. (11.01.2020) https://t.co/VDR4EsNbhY pic.twitter.com/jnONG2mbNU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2020

This comes after a mob wearing masks armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in JNU on January 5.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday released images of suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice to at least nine students of the varsity, asking them to come in for questioning. The notice has been served to students who are suspects in the JNU violence incidents on campus.