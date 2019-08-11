Headlines

India

Agra: Mentally unstable father held for killing 6-year-old son

The body of the child has been sent for post mortem and the accused has been taken into custody

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2019, 11:23 PM IST

In a gruesome incident, a mentally unstable father allegedly murdered his 6-year-old son in Agra at Tajganj area on Saturday morning, police said. 

The incident occurred when the father was going to drop the child off at school.

The victim and his father were identified as Rishi Tomar and Amit Kumar, respectively. His family learned about the incident when the school administration reached them to inform about the absence of their son from school.

Soon after receiving the information, the grandfather of the child lodged a complaint with the police. The family told the police that the accused used to indulge in occult practices.

The body of the child has been sent for post mortem and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.

 

