Agra: Man rapes minor, sends video to father

Agra: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, recording the act and sending it to her father, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gabbar, was booked under the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Inspector Bhupendra Kumar Balian, in charge of Tajganj police station said.

He recorded the heinous act in order to blackmail the victim, police said, adding that the accused is married.

However, as the girl refused to be intimidated, the accused sent the video to her father who lodged a police complaint.