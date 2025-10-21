Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut celebration
Rohit Sharma makes BIG claim for this young player, predicts he will become..., not Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, name is...
Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza employees refuse to collect toll, here's all you need to know
Gold, Silver prices today, October 21: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities on Govardhan Puja 2025
History made in Japan: Sanae Takaichi becomes country’s first female prime minister
Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display case in daylight robbery, video goes viral; Watch
Bhai Dooj 2025: Still looking for perfect gift for your sister? Check out THESE thoughtful ideas under Rs 2000
Thamma Movie Review – Dhamakedaar Diwali Gift From Maddock’s Expanding Horrorverse
INDIA
The company officials and police arrived at the scene to negotiate with the employees and resolve the issue.
The Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza was declared toll-free by employees on Saturday night, as they protested against the low Diwali bonus offered by the operating company, Shri Sai & Datar. The employees, who had been demanding a higher bonus, began their protest at 12 am, refusing to collect tolls from vehicles.
The dispute between the company and employees centers around the bonus amount. The company had offered a bonus of Rs 1100, which was rejected by the employees. They claim that the amount is too low compared to their hard work and the bonus given last year. Last year, employees received a bonus of Rs 5000 from a different company, making the current offer seem even more inadequate.
After 10 hours of protest, the toll operations resumed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, with a 10% salary hike being offered to the employees. The company officials and police arrived at the scene to negotiate with the employees and resolve the issue. Krishna Jureil, Project Manager of the company, stated that talks were underway to resolve the issue and normalize the situation.
Despite the efforts to resolve the issue, the employees have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. They have made it clear that toll collection will remain suspended until they receive a satisfactory bonus. The situation remained tense, with no clear indication of when the toll operations would return to normal.