Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza employees refuse to collect toll, here's all you need to know

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza was declared toll-free by employees on Saturday night, as they protested against the low Diwali bonus offered by the operating company, Shri Sai & Datar. The employees, who had been demanding a higher bonus, began their protest at 12 am, refusing to collect tolls from vehicles.

Dispute over bonus amount

The dispute between the company and employees centers around the bonus amount. The company had offered a bonus of Rs 1100, which was rejected by the employees. They claim that the amount is too low compared to their hard work and the bonus given last year. Last year, employees received a bonus of Rs 5000 from a different company, making the current offer seem even more inadequate.

Toll operations resume after 10 hours

After 10 hours of protest, the toll operations resumed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, with a 10% salary hike being offered to the employees. The company officials and police arrived at the scene to negotiate with the employees and resolve the issue. Krishna Jureil, Project Manager of the company, stated that talks were underway to resolve the issue and normalize the situation.

Despite the efforts to resolve the issue, the employees have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. They have made it clear that toll collection will remain suspended until they receive a satisfactory bonus. The situation remained tense, with no clear indication of when the toll operations would return to normal.