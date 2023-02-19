Search icon
Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 2 killed, others injured in car-tractor collision

Five people, including a child, were trapped inside the car, but the villagers managed to free them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

File Photo

At the Fatehabad Police Station area of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a car and a container tractor collided, killing at least two persons and injuring two more. From Hapur to Bageshwar Dham was the intended destination of the automobile. The incident occurred on Saturday on the National Highway 730, joining Delhi with Assam.

The driver of the tractor had just finished refuelling and was slowly turning onto the highway from the other side when a speeding i20 sedan T-boned him, severing the vehicle in two.

The car flipped over after colliding with the tractor and drifted to a stop on the side. Five individuals, including a child, were trapped in the vehicle, but the locals were able to get them out safely.

But sadly, two individuals were killed and several were injured.

Also, READ: Muslim men charred to death: Accused cow vigilante makes shocking revelations against Haryana police

The wounded were quickly taken to the hospital by police. The post-mortem examination of the corpses has been started.

(With inputs from IANS)

