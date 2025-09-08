Agra flood alert: Yamuna water reaches Taj Mahal wall, surpasses danger mark; 40 families evacuated so far

Although there is no damage to the monument as its construction is designed to withstand such water levels, the district administration has stepped up preparations to manage the flood situation.

The Yamuna River's rising water levels have caused concern beyond Delhi. The rising water levels reached the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra. This surge has also led to flooding in the homes of people living along the riverbank. Although there is no damage to the monument as its construction is designed to withstand such water levels, the district administration has stepped up preparations to manage the flood situation. The administration has set up a control room and is keeping a close watch on developments.



Flood situation in Agra

According to TOI, over 40 families have been evacuated to safer areas. Families from Nagla Naharganj and nearby localities were moved to temporary flood shelters before relocating to relatives' homes. Tanaura, Noorpur, Kailash, Swami Bagh, Nagla Budhi, Amar Vihar Dayalbagh, Moti Mahal, Katra Wazir Khan, Rambagh Basti, Apsara Talkies and Yamuna Kinara Road are likely to be affected by the rising levels. In Fatehabad tehsil, vulnerable villages include Bharapur, Bamrauli, Idon, Bhadayna, Mewikala, Guda Mewli Khurd and Himayupur.

Agra DM Aravind Mallapa Bangari has directed residents to keep important documents such as ration cards, passbooks and Aadhaar cards in waterproof bags; store chlorine tablets, ORS and essential medicines in a first-aid kit; and keep dry grains and cattle fodder in elevated places.

On Saturday, Yamuna was flowing at 152.1 metres, just below the danger mark of 152.4 metres and the High Flood Level (HFL) of 154.8 metres. Officials said the rise followed the release of 1,37,373 cusecs of water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura on Sept 6. The water level is expected to increase further.

Current situation in Delhi

While the situation in Agra is alarming, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Monday, bringing relief in Delhi after several days of flooding concerns. The danger mark for the Yamuna in the city is 205.33 metres, while the warning level is 204.5 metres. Evacuations are generally initiated when the level reaches 206 metres. With the level now receding, officials said the situation in the capital is gradually improving, though low-lying areas remain under watch. The river was flowing above the danger mark last week, following heavy rainfall, leading to inundation in areas such as Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential colonies. Pumps were deployed to clear floodwater, and residents of low-lying localities were shifted to relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-I as a precaution.