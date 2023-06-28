Search icon
Agra: Drunk man beats wife, 12-year-old son walks 3 km barefoot to inform police

A 12-year-old boy walked 3 km barefoot to reach a police station in Agra rural to save his mother from his drunk father who was allegedly beating her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Boy walks 3 km to report alleged domestic violence | Photo: Pixabay

A 12-year-old boy walked 3 km barefoot to reach a police station in Agra rural to save his mother from his drunk father who was allegedly beating her, police here said on Wednesday. According to police, the boy headed for the Basoni Police Station after he saw his father, a 40-year-old Hariom, beating his mother with an iron pipe and belt. The incident happened Tuesday in Bah block's Jebra village.

"The boy came to the police station Tuesday morning when I was sitting outside my office. He rushed towards me and complained that his father, Hariom, was beating his wife with a belt and iron pipe," Basoni Police Station In-Charge Veerendra Kumar told PTI. 

"The 12-year-old boy also complained that his father was an alcohol addict and regularly beat his wife," he added. Hariom works as a labourer in a private factory in Bah in Agra rural, Kumar said.

Read: Tripura: 6 dead, several injured after chariot touches high-tension wire during Rath Yatra

The SHO said he rushed a police team to the boy's house which initially arrested Hariom, but later let him off as his wife did not want to press charges and Hariom vowed never to lay his hand on her again.

The teen's courage was lauded by police and villagers alike and also by his own grandfather, 70-year-old Deshraj. "I was surprised and felt good seeing the courage of the young boy. Children his age are rarely seen rushing to the police station and complaining about such incidents. He came alone and informed us about the whole incident," said Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)

