Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Telangana Elections 2023: LPG at Rs 400 to increased social security pensions, what ruling BRS promises in manifesto

‘Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide…’: Indian Army amid row over funeral without guard of honour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

9 motivational quotes by Salman Khan

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

10 lower back stretches to reduce pain, improve mobility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

HomeIndia

India

‘Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide…’: Indian Army amid row over funeral without guard of honour

The Army said that there has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to the unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid controversy over not giving a guard of honour during the last rites of Amritpal Singh, an Agniveer recruit who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on October 11, the Indian Army stated on Sunday that he committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty.

In a post on 'X', the Army mentioned that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty, and that "such cases are not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue."

The Army said that there has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to the unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Further to the initial information given out by White Knight Corps on 14 Oct 2023, the following additional details are shared to clear the perspective.

"It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after the conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements along with an escort party to the native place for the last rites," the Army said in its statement.

"Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols. Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination," the Army said.

As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100 - 140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and Military Funeral in such cases was not accorded.

The disbursement of financial assistance/relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals, the Army statement said.

"Such unfortunate instances of loss bear heavily on the family and the Forces as a fraternity. During such times, it is important and incumbent on the society to uphold the respect, privacy and dignity of the family while empathising with them in their moment of grief," the Army said.

"Armed Forces are known for adherence to the policies and protocols and will continue to do so as hithertofore. The Indian Army requests the support of all sections of the society while it follows its established protocols," the Army added in its statement.

On October 14, the White Knight Corps had in a post on 'X' said, "In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

It added that a Court of Inquiry would be held to ascertain more details on his death which is currently in progress. The death took place on October 11.

The mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four Other Ranks, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer, the White Knight Corps said adding that accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites.

The White Knight Corps however said that since the cause of death was a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy. "#IndianArmy offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family," it added.

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

Under the scheme, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

Meet IPS officer from Haryana who left high-paying job abroad for civil services, cracked UPSC with AIR...

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to form Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE