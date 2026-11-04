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Agnipath Scheme: What is 2-year extension for 75% Agniveers, how will it work?

The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year extension for 75% of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, CDS General N S Raja Subramani announced.

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Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Agnipath Scheme: What is 2-year extension for 75% Agniveers, how will it work?
Agnipath Scheme: What is 2-year extension for 75% Agniveers, how will it work? (Representative image/X)
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year extension of the engagement period for 75% of Agniveers recruited under the Centre's Agnipath scheme, marking a significant change to India's military recruitment framework.

Addressing the media, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani said the extension would provide Agniveers, who were earlier required to exit after completing their four-year tenure, an additional two years of service. Following this extended engagement, eligible and willing Agniveers will have a pathway to enrol in the Armed Forces.

Describing the decision as a significant development for the Indian Defence Forces, CDS General Subramani said the first batch of Agniveers was nearing the completion of its four-year tenure. "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Army," he said.

He recalled that the Agnipath scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022, with provisions for continuous performance evaluation of recruits and periodic reviews of the programme. "The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the provision as a 'Second Tour of Duty' and said it was part of the government's long-term efforts to build a younger, fitter and technologically equipped military.

What is the new Agnipath Scheme extension?

Under the revised arrangement, the initial four-year engagement period under the Agnipath scheme will remain unchanged. Earlier, 25% of Agniveers were eligible for enrolment into the regular Armed Forces based on merit after completing four years, while the remaining 75% were required to exit.

The new decision provides the remaining 75% with an additional two-year engagement opportunity. After completing six years in total, these Agniveers will get another chance to enrol as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and prescribed selection criteria.

The extension does not mean automatic permanent recruitment for all Agniveers.

How will the New two-year extension work?

The revised arrangement will operate through two stages:

First stage: After completing four years, 25% of Agniveers will be enrolled into the regular Armed Forces based on merit, as originally planned.

Second stage: The remaining 75% will receive an additional two-year engagement period, taking their total service to six years.

Final selection: After six years, willing Agniveers will have another opportunity to join the regular Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria.

General Subramani clarified that the additional engagement would give those not selected in the first round more time to gain experience, develop skills and demonstrate their capabilities.

Why has the government extended Agniveer service?

The decision follows periodic reviews and performance assessments of Agniveers, particularly as the first batch approaches the completion of its four-year tenure. According to the CDS, the Defence Forces maintained a centralised database across the Army, Navy and Air Force to monitor recruits' performance. Their performance was evaluated annually, and military leadership recommended the extension after three to four months of discussions.

General Subramani said the decision was based on positive feedback received from unit commanders regarding the performance of the first batches.

He also clarified that the original Agnipath scheme had not been discontinued and that its initial four-year engagement structure would continue.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Introduced on June 14, 2022, the Agnipath scheme allows young people to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as Agniveers for an initial period of four years under the respective Service Acts. The scheme was designed to create a younger and more dynamic military workforce while providing young Indians an opportunity to serve the country.

However, it faced criticism over the short service period and employment prospects for recruits after their exit. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, subsequently announced employment reservations and opportunities for former Agniveers in police and other government services.

(With inputs from ANI)

The latest Cabinet decision introduces an additional route for continued military service, while retaining the original four-year recruitment framework and merit-based selection process.

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