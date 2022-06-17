Agnipath scheme: What Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Agnipath protests

General Manoj Pande on Agnipath protests:

New Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday reacted to the violence that erupted after the Centre announced the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. He said the army aspirants' angst was the result of improper information. He said once the aspirants come to know about the merits of the Agniveer scheme, they will develop faith in it.

The Centre on Tuesday announced that under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers will be recruited for a duration of 4 years. Only 25 percent of the recruits will be considered for the full 15-years service. The government also revoked the pension benefit. However, it said those exiting the armed forces after four years will receive a substantial lump sum amount and they will receive after-service support. The aspirants, however, are miffed with the proposed changes, chiefly the lowered duration of service and the discontinuation of pension.

"I feel that the youth do not know all the information on the Agnipath Scheme. Once they get to know about the scheme, they will have faith that this scheme is not only for the youth but is also beneficial to all," General Pande said.