Agnipath scheme: Want to become an Agniveer in Indian Armed Forces? Here's all you need to know

After completion of 4 years, Agniveers will be paid a 'Seva Nidhi' package to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

On Monday, the Indian Army issued the first notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme with the registration process set to begin in July this year.

The recruitment rally notification, which came within a week of the union cabinet clearing the new scheme, says that Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, different from any other existing rank. The notification came even as some opposition parties have demanded the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme and there have been protests in some parts of the country. 

The government has come out with details of an elaborate support structure for Agniveers who will be discharged on completion of four years of service. 

"Registration will be opened from July 2022 onwards by respective AROs for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer Technical (aviation ammunition, examiner), Agniveer clerk/storekeeper, Agniveer 10th pass, and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass," the notification said.

READ | Agnipath marks 'fundamental change' in recruitment into Armed Forces: Army Vice Chief BS Raju

Online registration is compulsory for the candidates. The notification, which listed various details, said on discharge after completion of four years, Agniveers will be paid a 'Seva Nidhi' package to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors.

Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity, neither will they be eligible for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, ex Serviceman status, and other related benefits.

The notification said that based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated Agniveers who will complete their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of IA.

These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the army based on objective criteria including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25 percent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Army, post completion of their four years engagement period. 

READ | ‘Voters will punish them’: BJP demands apology from Congress over ‘Hitler’ comment against PM Modi

Agniveers so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in IA) currently in vogue.

"With the introduction of this scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of IA, except technical cadres of Medical Branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer," the notification said.

The Agniveers will be eligible for an annual leave of 30 days. It said, "release at own request prior to completion of terms of engagement of Agniveers is not permitted".

However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority, the notification said. 

