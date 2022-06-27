Agnipath scheme: Want to be an Agniveer after Class 12? Know how to join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force

File photo

Though many are protesting against the newly-launched Agnipath scheme introduced by the central government, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have all begun their recruitment process under the new military employment programme.

According to the Agnipath scheme, youths will be recruited into the Indian Armed Forces and will be a part of the national military for four years. Students who have cleared their Class 12 exams can also enroll themselves in the army through the Agnipath scheme.

It must be noted that the Agniveers who enlist in the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme will be employed for a total of four years. They will get 30 holidays in a year and will have the provision of applying for medical leave if required.

Here is how you can become an Agniveer after Class 12

Indian Army

The Agnipath recruitment process in the Indian Army is set to commence in July this year when the initial recruitment of 25,000 Agniveers will be done. The second batch will enroll from February 2023, which will include 40,000 Agniveers. Candidates will be able to apply for the same through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in and select their preference of department.

Indian Air Force

The recruitment for Indian Air Force Agniveers began on June 24 this year, while the second batch will be enrolled in December 2022. Only unmarried male Agniveers will be recruited by the IAF for now, and the candidates must have cleared Class 12.

Indian Navy

Both women and men will be able to apply for the Agnipath recruitment programme in the Indian Navy, and the notification for the same has been issued on June 25. The initial Agniveer training batch will be launched in November this year, on INC Chilka in Odisha.

How will Agniveers be selected?

The applicants under the Agnipath scheme will first have to appear for a written test, which will be followed by a physical test comprising of a physical fitness test and measurement test. After this, they will have to appear for a medical examination.

The Indian Armed Forces will absorb 25 percent of all the Agniveer recruits in the military after four years, and higher education will be provided to these recruits. Those who are not absorbed in the Army will be given priority employment in several government and private organizations.

