Agnipath scheme row: Karnataka Police detain 40 Congress workers following 'Rail Roko' protest

Karnataka Police have detained 40 members of Youth Congress for attempting to stage a rail roko protest in Shivamogga district on Monday.

The Youth Congress workers staged a protest under the leadership of former MLC R. Prasanna Kumar. The agitators demanded that the Agnipath scheme be immediately scrapped and the old recruitment process should be implemented.

The Congress workers alleged that the central government is desperately trying to hide its bankruptcy and playing with the security of the country. They raised slogans of `go back Modi".

Various organisations have called for bandh in Belagavi district opposing Agnipath scheme. The police are on high alert in Hubballi and Dharwad twin cities as violence broke out on Friday.

The Rapid Action Force (RPF) personnel conducted a flag march in Belagavi in the backdrop of bandh call. The police have also questioned those who have circulated messages to observe bandh to oppose Agnipath scheme.