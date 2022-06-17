Agnipath scheme row: Has Bharat Bandh been called for tomorrow? Here’s what we know so far

File photo

The protests against the new military recruitment plan Anipath scheme have turned violent in several states, with reports of arson and stone-pelting being recorded. In the midst of these disturbances, many are wondering if there is a Bharat Bandh called for tomorrow.

According to media reports and speculations, several organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow over the protests against the Agnipath scheme. This comes just as the country remains embroiled in violent protests and agitations against the new military recruitment scheme.

Several organizations and army aspirants have banded together and called for a complete Bharat Bandh tomorrow, June 18, as the Centre has not yet retracted the Agnipath scheme. Many have given BJP an ultimatum, saying that if the scheme is not withdrawn in the next 24 hours, there will be a complete shutdown of services.

Though many have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, nothing of such sort has been confirmed by the authorities or organizations yet. If a Bharat Bandh is called for June 18, then the organizations and authorities will confirm this news soon.

If a Bharat Bandh is called for tomorrow, then it is likely that the transportation services will be impacted. It is also likely that the shops and markets in several areas will remain closed, while essential and emergency services will remain active.

This comes as army aspirants and youth outfits continue their protests against the Agnipath scheme for the second straight day in as many as seven states. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana remain on alert as the agitations have taken a violent turn.

Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme a few days back, offering a 4-year service term in the Indian military from the age of 17 to 21. After constant protests, the age limit for the military recruitment scheme was raised to 23.

Opposition leaders have slammed the government for introducing the Agnipath scheme, saying that this will raise unemployment and increase the wastage of training funds in the Army.

