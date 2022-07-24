Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment' of PM Modi's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

Agnipath scheme: Several parts of the country had witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment' of PM Modi's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath
File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the Centre over the newly launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Congress leader on Sunday yet again slammed the Centre over the issue, saying the country's security and the future of the youth are in danger with this "new experiment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "laboratory".

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said 60,000 soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs. "What will be the future of thousands of 'Agniveers' retiring after 4-year contracts," the former Congress chief asked.

"With this new experiment of the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," Gandhi said.

Several parts of the country had witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Congress has been protesting against the scheme and has repeatedly demanded that a discussion be held on it in Parliament.

READ | AAP vs Centre: CM Kejriwal refuses to attend Delhi event as party alleges cops forcibly put PM Modi's photo

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.