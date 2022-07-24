Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment' of PM Modi's laboratory: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the Centre over the newly launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Congress leader on Sunday yet again slammed the Centre over the issue, saying the country's security and the future of the youth are in danger with this "new experiment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "laboratory".

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said 60,000 soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs. "What will be the future of thousands of 'Agniveers' retiring after 4-year contracts," the former Congress chief asked.

"With this new experiment of the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," Gandhi said.

60,000 सैनिक हर साल रिटायर होते हैं, उनमें से सिर्फ 3000 को सरकारी नौकरी मिल रही है



4 साल के ठेके पर हज़ारों की संख्या में रिटायर होने वाले अग्निवीरों का भविष्य क्या होगा?



प्रधानमंत्री की प्रयोगशाला के इस नए Experiment से देश की सुरक्षा और युवाओं का भविष्य दोनों खतरे में हैं July 24, 2022

Several parts of the country had witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Congress has been protesting against the scheme and has repeatedly demanded that a discussion be held on it in Parliament.

