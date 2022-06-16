Agnipath scheme: Protests over new army recruitment system turn violent, tense situation in Bihar, UP

Photo - PTI

The introduction of a new Indian Army recruitment system called the Agnipath scheme has sparked a massive controversy across the nation, with army aspirants and opposition leaders participating in agitations and protests across the country.

After the announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India, opposition leaders and army aspirants resorted to violent protests, which were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and several other districts.

Police in northern India fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds and authorities shut off mobile internet in at least one district to forestall further chaos, as protests widened against a new military recruitment system introduced by the Centre.

In Haryana, protestors occupied a 50-km stretch and hurled stones at the residence of the government official in protests against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, with police resorting to firing shots in the air to keep the mob at bay.

The protests in Bihar also took a violent turn when an angry mob set a BJP office on fire in Nawada city, attacked railway infrastructure, and blocked roads, as demonstrations spread across several parts of the country, police officials told Reuters.

Several coaches of a train were also burnt in Bihar, with reports of stone-pelting and sloganeering against the central government. Army aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir have also stages demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme.

Protests have been recorded in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and some parts of Delhi. Many protestors were seen setting fire to tires and vehicles over the discontent with the new army recruitment model initiated by the government.

According to the central government, the newly-introduced Agnipath scheme will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for four-year tenure at non-officer ranks, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.

Before the introduction of the new scheme, soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy, and air force separately and typically enter service for up to 17 years for the lowest ranks. Therefore, protests have broken out against the shorter tenure of new army recruits.

(With Reuters inputs)

