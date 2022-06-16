Agnipath scheme: Protests erupt in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, Ballia districts amid army recruitment row

File Photo

Scores of youngsters in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Ballia districts on Thursday staged protests against the Agnipath scheme to recruit people into defence services.

The protesters, however, dispersed after the officials assured them that their demands will be conveyed to the authorities concerned.

According to locals, the protesters gathered in Khurja locality and the city area of Bulandshahr and raised slogans against the central government demanding it to withdraw the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "Some youngsters gathered to stage protest in the morning. They called off the protest on the assurance of officials."A similar protest was reported from Ballia.

A group of around 60 people staged a protest at Kotwari area under Rasra police station limits. They called off the protest late after the administration authorities spoke to them, officials said.