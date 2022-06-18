Agnipath scheme protests: Centre cautions all states, UTs on growing agitations amid army recruitment row

File Photo

In the wake of growing tension over Agnipath, the proposed scheme of the Central government for short-term services in the Indian armed forces, spreading from one state to another, the Centre, on Saturday, sent a note of caution to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations on this count.

The letter signed by Deputy Secretary to Central government, Archana Varma, has been addressed to all Chief Secretaries, Advisors to Administrators of all states and UTs, state and UT Director Generals of Police and Police Commissioners of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. A copy of the letter is available with IANS.



"As per the information, there have been protests against the Agnipath scheme mainly in the form of gatherings, dharnas, demonstrations, marches, arson etc, including damage to public property. In social media a call for Bharat Bandh and protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on 20.06. 2022 is under circulation. There is a likelihood that the protest may continue for some time," the letter read.



In view of the above, the letter has added that "It would be imperative to put in place adequate security arrangements at important installations and facilities, especially Railway stations/lines, National Highways and important government officers to maintain law and order, peace, and tranquility."



Since the agitations broke out, the Railways faced maximum wrath incurring maximum losses. That is why the Union government has specially mentioned the railway stations.



Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police Commission, Vineet Goyal told newspersons on Saturday afternoon that his forces have been kept on high alert and are ready to bring any situation under control.