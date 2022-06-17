Agnipath scheme protest: 2,000 Kerala youths left in dark after military scheme announcement

File Photo

Over 2,000 youths in Kerala are now in dire straits after the Centre`s new military recruitment policy, Agnipath scheme, was announced as they were all waiting to write the written examination after clearing the physical tests conducted last year.

Also, READ: Agnipath scheme protest: 200 trains disrupted and 35 cancelled, say Indian Railways

Over a lakh of youths took part in a recruitment drive for entry to the Defence forces held at Kozhikode and here last year.

Since then they have been waiting to get the call letter for the written examination, when the new policy was announced.

A youth, who had cleared the physical examination, said this is very sad as many of those who had cleared the physical and were waiting for the next round will become ineligible for Agnipath as they are over aged.

"I have been waiting for the written examination and it was postponed several times and now we hear this. This is a blow to the aspirations of all those who were looking for a long term career," said the youth, who did not wish to be identified.

Two-time former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and veteran top CPI-M leader said he sees this new programme as scripted by the Sangh Parivar agenda.

"For a while these Sangh Parivar forces have been demanding compulsory military training for the youth. And once completing four years, 75 per cent will be discharged and this is what they want as such trained youths will then become part of their `force`. The quality of the armed forces will be seriously affected also. Besides this is another ploy to reduce the number of government employees," wrote Isaac in his Facebook post.