Agnipath scheme: ‘PM Modi hiding behind military chiefs, not facing consequences,’ says Asaduddin Owaisi

The protests over the implementation of the Agnipath scheme have spread to several states, with spurs of violence being recorded in Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Amid these incidents, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at PM Modi.

Slamming the new military recruitment programme, Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “hiding behind military chiefs” and he needs to take ownership of the “consequences of his reckless decisions”.

In a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief wrote, “Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs, Mr. Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed at you and only you.”

Sir @PMOIndia Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022

Slamming the Agnipath scheme, Owaisi further said, “Reminds us of Goswami suicide of 1990. When there is economic distress, very high unemployment, and super-high inflation, the result is always anger on the street. A 4th factor adding to these flames is hubris and arrogance that PM Modi is hiding behind service chiefs.”

The AIMIM chief has been issuing statements against the newly-introduced Agnipath scheme, urging the central government to “have mercy on the armed forces”. Earlier, he had tweeted, “After ruining the country's economy, social harmony and agricultural system, now at least have mercy on the army.”

Many opposition leaders have urged the PM Modi-led central government to retract the Agnipath scheme over the next few days, saying that the protests are likely to get more violent if action is not taken soon.

Over the massive outrage regarding the Agnipath scheme, the Central government on Thursday decided to raise the age limit for the military recruitment programme from 21 to 23 years. Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at the government for this move as well.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, “Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty. Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23.”

