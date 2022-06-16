Agnipath scheme, Army news: Meet actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla who wants to be Agniveer

Agnipath scheme: Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla.

The Centre's announcement of the Agnipath scheme has triggered protests in several states, including Bihar. Those who want to join the armed forces have stopped trains, blocked roads and disrupted normal life. However, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla wants to join the armed forces via the Agnipath scheme. Ravi Kishan, who is also a BJP MP, said his daughter told him in the morning that she would like to join the Army to which he replied in the affirmative.

"My daughter Ishita Shukla asked me in the morning that she wants to join the Army via the Agnipath scheme. I said go ahead beta," he tweeted.

The Centre earlier this week announced the Agniveer scheme wherein the armed forces will recruit young soldiers for a period of four years. 25 percent of all recruits will get a chance to extend their services for 15 years. However, unlike earlier, soldiers will not get a pension, which has irked those who want to join the armed forces.

Ravi Kishan and his wife Preeti have four children, including three daughters - Reeva, Tanishk and Ishita. His son's name is Sakshan. Reeva made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Sab Kushal Mangal'. Akshay Khanna and Priyanka Sharma were opposite to her in the film.

मेरी बिटिया ईशिता शुक्ला ,आज सुबह बोली पापा I wanna b in #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme I said go ahead pic.twitter.com/BkxoOB81QQ June 15, 2022

Ravi Kishan shares a close bond with his daughters and makes time for them from his busy schedule.

Ishita is an NCC cadet. Earlier this year, she had participated in a parade in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ravi Kishan had tweeted about the proud moment.