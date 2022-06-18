Agnipath scheme: List of states that have announced preference for Agniveers in police recruitment

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Amid a row over the Agnipath scheme, several BJP-ruled states have announced that they would give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment to police and related services in their states.

Under the new scheme, hiring has been proposed for a four-year period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

On June 15, the Union Home Ministry also announced that the 'Agniveers' would get priority in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles.

Protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme raged through several states for the third day on Friday with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

Here’s a list of states which have announced preference for Agniveers in police selection:

Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the ‘Agniveers’ would be given special preference in state police jobs after serving the forces for four years.

Sarma tweeted: “PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has announced a pathbreaking scheme 'Agnipath' for recruitment into armed forces. Agniveers who will return after 4 years of service in the armed forces will be given special preference in Assam Police recruitment.”

Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said youths would be given special preference in state police jobs.

“Agniveers returning from ‘Agnipath’ scheme will be given preference in the State Police/MR/IRB recruitment,” he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government will give priority to ‘Agniveers’ in police recruitments and other government departments in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced that Agniveers will get preference in police recruitment in the state.

Haryana

Harayana will give priority to Agniveers in government jobs once they complete their 4-year service.

Uttarakhand

Agniveers will get priority in police recruitment in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh

Agniveers will get priority in state police jobs and in subsidy schemes, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Karnataka

The state government will give preference to Agniveers in recruitment to police services in the state.

