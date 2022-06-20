Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment, registration begins from July

File photo

The Indian Army on Monday issued notification for the first round of recruitment for Agniveers through the newly launched Agnipath scheme.

The notification outlines terms and conditions of service, eligibility, discharge and other important information related to the scheme.

"Agniveers enrolled under the scheme will not be eligible for any kind of Pension and Gratuity," said the notification. The registration for the recruitment rallies will start in July 2022. Online registration is mandatory on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in once it is opened from July.

"The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) as per the ARO rally schedule", the Army notification reads.

"Personnel enrolled through Agniveers Scheme, will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued. The performance so demonstrated would be considered for subsequent offer for enrolment in the Regular Cadre," it said.

For General Duty, Class 10 with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject are mandatory.

READ | Bharat bandh 2022: 742 trains cancelled due to protests, here's how to get full refund on ticket

For Technical cadre, including Aviation and Ammunition Examiner, aspirants will need Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and at least 40 per cent in each subject.

Check the full notification here

The service of the Agniveers will commence from the date of enrolment. They would form a distinct rank in the Army, different from other existing ranks, it said further.

The personnel enrolled under this scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical checkups along with physical/written/field tests as per orders, said the notification.



The notification has come on a day when several groups called `Bharat Bandh`. The national capital also witnessed traffic jams as the police have tightened security across the city and its bordering areas.

(With inputs from IANS)