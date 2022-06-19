Headlines

Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on implementing new recruitment plan

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released details on the new recruitment plan -- Agnipath.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday released details on implementing new recruitment policy -- Agnipath. The detailed brief issued by the Air Force lays down the various aspects of the scheme, including eligibility criteria, selection process and benefits.

According to IAF, post a period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to the society. They will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment into the Armed Forces. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the government.

The enrolment as airmen into the regular cadre of the Indian Air Force except for Medical tradesmen will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveers, it added.

Here are the details:

1. Eligibility: ‘All India’ ‘All Classes’.

2. Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards: Eligible age will be in a range from 17.5 years to 21 years. Other educational qualifications and physical standards would be issued by the Indian Air Force.

3. Medical Standards:

Agniveers will have to meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the IAF as applicable to respective categories/trades. No permanent Low Medical Category Agniveer will be eligible for continuation of his engagement after being placed on Medical Category.

4. Employability

Agniveers enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organizational interest, at the discretion of the IAF.

5. Uniform

To encourage and recognize dynamism of youth, a distinctive insignia will be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period.

6. Training:

On being enrolled, individuals will be imparted military training based on organizational requirements.

For more details, you can check the official website of IAF here:  https://indianairforce.nic.in/ 

READ | Agnipath scheme row: 5 fake Army aspirants arrested for instigating violence in UP

