India

India

Agnipath Scheme: Government tweaks rules, find out what's new

The Indian Army announced on 16 February that it has made changes to the eligibility criteria for Agniveer, including pre-skilled youth and ITI/Polytechnic graduates in the technical category.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

The Indian Army has made some small adjustments to the programme launched on 14 June 2022 in order to make the Agnipath plan more appealing among young people. The Indian Army has updated its recruitment notice on the 16th of February to include pre-skilled kids, ITI/Polytechnics graduates, and other technical professionals. Controversy has surrounded the plan ever since it was first announced.

Here are the changes being made:

  • Beginning in 2022, the maximum age restriction has been raised to 23 years.
  • Pre-skilled youth and ITI/Polytechnic graduates are included in the technical category.
  • Those with vocational training and competent applicants will be given special consideration.
  • Individuals with a Class 10 diploma may seek to be hired as an Agniveer (general duty in all arms).
  • Applicants with a Class 12 diploma are eligible to apply for technical positions in all branches.
  • Individuals with ITI-Polytechnic degrees may apply to the army's technical branch.
  • Applicants who have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% may apply for the role of Agniveer clerk.
  • Those who have completed at least Class 8 may apply for Agniveer Tradesman positions.
  • Aspirants must take an online common admission examination, followed by physical fitness and medical testing.
  • The government announced the 'Seva Nidhi Package,' under which 'Agniveers' would get a sum of 11.71 lakh after four years. The sum is free from income tax limitations.

(With agency inputs)

