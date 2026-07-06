Agnipath scheme: Armed Forces to retain more Agniveers as first batch nears exit after 4-year tenure; 90,000 new posts likely next year

Under the Agnipath Scheme 2026, the Armed Forces are pushing to raise the Agniveer retention cap beyond 25% as the first batch completes its four-year term.

The Armed Forces are actively pushing to increase the retention rate of Agniveers beyond the current 25% limit. With the defense landscape rapidly evolving and technological demands growing, the military services are highlighting a critical need to maintain a highly skilled and seasoned fighting force as the initial batches prepare to complete their four-year tenure later this year.

Services seek higher retention

As the first batches of Agniveers complete their four-year training mandates, military services are seeking to retain more of these trained soldiers. Current policy allows only 25% to be re-enrolled as regular troops based on merit, but demand for experienced personnel is higher. The Navy aims for a retention rate of about 75%, while the Army and Indian Air Force plan to increase theirs to approximately 50%. This push for retention is driven by the need for soldiers proficient in new technologies and advanced weaponry gained during their service.

Strategy and specialized battalions

The proposals will be further discussed between military services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), following a returned proposal for higher retention that needs re-evaluation. If an overall percentage increase is denied, the military may implement internal adjustments to uphold a 25% cap. This could involve specialized units, like the Army's Bhairav battalions, hiring more retained experienced soldiers, while regular infantry battalions would take in more newly inducted Agniveers on their four-year tenure.

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Scaling up recruitment

Training Concurrent Concurrent Concurrent Concurrent Concurrent Concurrent. In the most recent training year, the Army trained over 70,000 Agniveers at its regimental facilities and it intends to release about 90,000 positions in the next cycle. The Army intends to overcome its current deficiency of about 1.8 lakh men by gradually increasing these positions over the course of the next two years.