Agnipath scheme: Amid violent protests, Anand Mahindra opens up employment for Agniveers

As protests against the Agnipath scheme for Indian army recruitment have sparked a major backlash against the BJP government, many companies, and state governments have come out in support of the programme, offering employment to those who retire through the scheme.

As options open up for the Agniveers who enroll in the Agnipath scheme, industrialist Anand Mahindra has also made an interesting offer to those who retire through this army recruitment programme, welcoming them into the Mahindra group.

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

While tweeting about the protests against the Agnipath scheme, Anand Mahindra said that he was “saddened” by the violence that has erupted in many Indian states during the demonstrations, and said that the Mahindra group “welcomes” the opportunity to recruit Agniveers.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist said, “Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

Replying to a query about hiring Agniveers, the Mahindra Group CEO said, “Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management.”

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

This comes just as massive protests have broken out in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana against the Agnipath scheme, which aims at recruiting youngsters into the Indian Army for a short service stint.

Many army aspirants and youths were seen setting fire to train coaches and cars during the agitations, all the while chanting slogans against the PM Narendra Modi-led central government. The protests also led to the death of a student in Hyderabad.

Many organizations have called for Bharat Bandh today, along with the suspension of several services to protest against the Agnipath scheme. Further, the authorities have tightened security in states by increasing checkpoints and deploying police personnel in disturbed areas.

