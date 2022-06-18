Agnipath scheme reservation explained: Which PSUs will Agniveers get jobs in? Top 10 Centre announcements

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are working on hiring 'Agniveers'. (File)

Agnipath protests: The Central government has adopted a reconciliatory approach to deal with thousands of Army aspirants, who have been rampaging to register their opposition to the Agnipath scheme. The Union Home Ministry and the Union Defence Ministry have announced that after their retirement, Agniveers will get reservation benefits in several paramilitary forces and public sector undertakings or PSUs. MHA also announced other relaxations. The announcement comes as aspirants set dozens of train coaches on fire, blocked roads and clashed with the authorities. Hundreds of aspirants have been arrested across the country. Meanwhile, one person also died in Telangana on Friday in police firing as a mob tried to storm a railway station. The Centre has appealed to the future Agniveers to shun violence and end the Agnipath agitation.

Why are Army aspirants protesting?

The Army aspirants are upset with the Centre doing away with pension. They are also upset with the fact that 75 percent of the new recruits will be asked to leave after four years of service, with a severance package. The remaining 25 percent will be offered an extension in service for 15 years.

Agniveer protests: 10 announcements Centre has made to assuage those protesting against Agnipath scheme

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said the future Agniveers will get 10 percent reservation in the Central paramilitary forces. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," a tweet of the Home Ministry said.

The Home Ministry said the upper age limit for recruitment in the Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles will be increased by three years. "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit," it tweeted. At present, those aged 18-23 get the chance to work in the paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has said that the Agniveers meeting eligibility criteria will get 10% reservation in the ministry's jobs. "The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservations for ex-servicemen," it said in a series of tweets, adding age relaxations will also be provided.

On Thursday, the Union Finance Ministry held a meeting with the public sector banks and financial institutions and asked them to explore the possibilities of providing jobs to Agniveers. They also ask them to support them through credit facilities.

The Ministry of Skill Development has said that the ministry will work with various wings of the Armed Forces to train the students in additional skills. The Agniveers will get Skill India certificates which will help them get jobs in various sectors.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are working on hiring 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted that the Agniveers will have opportunities with the ministry. They can provide air traffic services, aircraft technician services; undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft; provide meteorological and air accident investigator services; work as flight safety administrative, finance, IT and communications staff and handle logistics and supply chain management wings of the ministry.

The Centre has said those who will be asked to leave the armed forces after four years will get around Rs 12 lakh to start their life again. This lump-sum money will be tax free.

The Agniveers will get various kinds of support from the government to restart their lives. They will get help in securing education and business loans. The government will also help them to get new jobs.

Several BJP-ruled state governments, including Assam, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, have said eligible Agniveers will get preference in police recruitment drives.

List of firms, institutions, PSUs where Agniveer reservation will be applicable

Indian Coast Guard, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach shipbuilders and engineers limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, Advanced Weapons and Equipment Limited, Gliders India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Munitions India Limited, Yantra India Limited, India Optel Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Bel Optronic Devices Limited.