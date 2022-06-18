Agnipath row: Centre announces 10% quota for Agniveers in Defence Ministry jobs

Representational image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday that the government will reserve 10 per cent of jobs in the Defence Ministry to absorb 'Agniveers'.

"The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen," the official Twitter handle of Defence Ministry tweeted.

The decision comes as the protests continued against the new military recruitment programme -- 'Agnipath'. On Tuesday, the Centre unveiled the new recruitment scheme, following which violent protests erupted in several states by military aspirants over worries about job security at the end of four years.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

It also decided to give three years of age relaxation in its 17.5-21 years eligibility criteria for recruitment of Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The first batch of Agniveers will get a relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Under the new Agnipath scheme, hiring has been proposed for a four-year period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Only 25 per cent of personnel will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

