Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Agnipath protests: Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles

Agnipath scheme: The first batch of Agniveers will get a relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

Agnipath protests: Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles
File photo

The Centre on Saturday announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also decided to give three years of age relaxation in its 17.5-21 years eligibility criteria for recruitment of Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

The first batch of Agniveers will get a relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

 

Under the new Agnipath scheme, hiring has been proposed for a four-year period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Only 25 per cent of personnel will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

Meanwhile, several BJP-ruled states have announced that they would give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment to police and related services in their states.

Protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme raged through several states for the third day on Friday with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

READ | Agnipath scheme myths vs facts: Amid protests, MHA clarifies rumours regarding army recruitment plan 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.