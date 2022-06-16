Agnipath protest in Gurgaon causes massive traffic jam, avoid THIS road

Agnipath scheme: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said the traffic officials on the job were diverting traffic wherever needed. (File)

Gurgaon Agnipath protest: The Agnipath protests reached Gurgaon on Thursday, with hundreds of protestors blocking a key highway which led to traffic snarls. Hundreds of youths hit the streets in Bilaspur, Sidhrawali areas of Gurgaon and Rewari against the Agniveer scheme.

The protestors occupied bus stands and key roads, cripping traffic on the Gurgaon-Jaipur highway. The protest took place near the Bilaspur Chowk. The Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory saying traffic was being diverted at Bilaspur Chowk on NH-48, hence, commuters must take alternative routes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said the traffic officials on the job were diverting traffic wherever needed.

The traffic jam ran for over a kilometre.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav said the Agnipath scheme was meant to demean aspirants.

The Centre last week announced the Agnipath scheme under which soldiers will be recruited for the armed forces for a period of 4 years. Out of those recruited, only 25 percent would be asked to extend their service to 15 years. Those asked to leave will not get any pension but will get a fixed severance package. Army aspirants from all across the country are protesting against the Centre's scheme.

