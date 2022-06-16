Agnipath protest, Agniveer scheme: List of trains cancelled or partially terminated in Bihar

Agnipath protest: Thousands have blocked trains in Bihar. (Representational)

The Centre's Agnipath scheme has not gone down well with those who want to join the armed forces. Thousands of Army aspirants in many states of the country, including Bihar, have launched a simultaneous protest against the Agniveer scheme. The protesters have blocked roads, railway tracks and moving trains, gravely hitting Bihar's transportation sector. Several trains have been disrupted due to the Agnipath scheme protest.

The Centre earlier this week announced the Agniveer scheme wherein the armed forces will recruit young soldiers for a period of four years. 25 percent of all recruits will get a chance to extend their services for 15 years. However, unlike earlier, soldiers will not get a pension, which has irked those who want to join the armed forces.

List of trains cancelled in Bihar due to Agnipath scheme protests

Train Number 13250 Bhabua-Patna Express

Train Number 12567 Saharsa-Patna Express

12568 Patna-Saharsa Express

15282 Manihari-Jaynagar Express

03201 Patna-DDU Memo passenger special

03277 Danapur-Raghunathpur passenger special

03278 Raghunathpur-Patna passenger special

05243 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special

05275 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special

05221 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special

05278 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special

05511 Samastipur-Sonpur passenger special

05257 Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special

03373 Patna Gaya passenger special

03340 Gaya-Patna passenger special

03365 Patna-Gaya passenger special

03338 Gaya-Patna passenger special

05548 Saharsa- Laheriasarai passenger special

05280 Muzaffarpur-Raxaul passenger special

05287 Muzzaffarpur-Raksaul special passenger

05534- Jaynagar-Darbhanga passenger special

05533- Darbhanga-Jaynagar passenger special

Partial halt

05244 Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to end at Imli

05239- Purnia Junction- Saharsa passenger special to end at Daurabh Madhepura

05276 - Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to stop at Sonbarsa Court.

05258- Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur passenger special to end at Majholia.

15284- Jaynagar-Manihari Express to stop at Mansi.