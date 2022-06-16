Agnipath protest, Agniveer scheme: List of trains cancelled or partially terminated in Bihar

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
Agnipath protest: Thousands have blocked trains in Bihar. (Representational)
The Centre's Agnipath scheme has not gone down well with those who want to join the armed forces. Thousands of Army aspirants in many states of the country, including Bihar, have launched a simultaneous protest against the Agniveer scheme. The protesters have blocked roads, railway tracks and moving trains, gravely hitting Bihar's transportation sector. Several trains have been disrupted due to the Agnipath scheme protest.
The Centre earlier this week announced the Agniveer scheme wherein the armed forces will recruit young soldiers for a period of four years. 25 percent of all recruits will get a chance to extend their services for 15 years. However, unlike earlier, soldiers will not get a pension, which has irked those who want to join the armed forces.
List of trains cancelled in Bihar due to Agnipath scheme protests
Train Number 13250 Bhabua-Patna Express
Train Number 12567 Saharsa-Patna Express
12568 Patna-Saharsa Express
15282 Manihari-Jaynagar Express
03201 Patna-DDU Memo passenger special
03277 Danapur-Raghunathpur passenger special
03278 Raghunathpur-Patna passenger special
05243 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special
05275 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special
05221 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special
05278 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special
05511 Samastipur-Sonpur passenger special
05257 Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special
03373 Patna Gaya passenger special
03340 Gaya-Patna passenger special
03365 Patna-Gaya passenger special
03338 Gaya-Patna passenger special
05548 Saharsa- Laheriasarai passenger special
05280 Muzaffarpur-Raxaul passenger special
05287 Muzzaffarpur-Raksaul special passenger
05534- Jaynagar-Darbhanga passenger special
05533- Darbhanga-Jaynagar passenger special
Partial halt
05244 Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to end at Imli
05239- Purnia Junction- Saharsa passenger special to end at Daurabh Madhepura
05276 - Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to stop at Sonbarsa Court.
05258- Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur passenger special to end at Majholia.
15284- Jaynagar-Manihari Express to stop at Mansi.