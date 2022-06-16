Search icon
Agnipath protest, Agniveer scheme: List of trains cancelled or partially terminated in Bihar

Agnipath scheme protest: Several trains have been disrupted due to the Agnipath scheme protest.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Agnipath protest: Thousands have blocked trains in Bihar. (Representational)

The Centre's Agnipath scheme has not gone down well with those who want to join the armed forces. Thousands of Army aspirants in many states of the country, including Bihar, have launched a simultaneous protest against the Agniveer scheme. The protesters have blocked roads, railway tracks and moving trains, gravely hitting Bihar's transportation sector. Several trains have been disrupted due to the Agnipath scheme protest. 

The Centre earlier this week announced the Agniveer scheme wherein the armed forces will recruit young soldiers for a period of four years. 25 percent of all recruits will get a chance to extend their services for 15 years. However, unlike earlier, soldiers will not get a pension, which has irked those who want to join the armed forces.

List of trains cancelled in Bihar due to Agnipath scheme protests

Train Number 13250 Bhabua-Patna Express

Train Number 12567 Saharsa-Patna Express

12568 Patna-Saharsa Express
15282 Manihari-Jaynagar Express
03201 Patna-DDU Memo passenger special 
03277 Danapur-Raghunathpur passenger special 
03278 Raghunathpur-Patna passenger special
05243 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special
05275 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special 
05221 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special 

05278 Saharsa-Samastipur passenger special 

05511 Samastipur-Sonpur passenger special
05257 Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special 
03373 Patna Gaya passenger special 
03340 Gaya-Patna passenger special 
03365 Patna-Gaya passenger special
03338 Gaya-Patna passenger special 
05548 Saharsa- Laheriasarai passenger special
05280 Muzaffarpur-Raxaul passenger special 
05287 Muzzaffarpur-Raksaul special passenger
05534- Jaynagar-Darbhanga passenger special
05533- Darbhanga-Jaynagar passenger special
 
Partial halt
 
05244 Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to end at Imli 
05239- Purnia Junction- Saharsa passenger special to end at Daurabh Madhepura
05276 - Samastipur-Saharsa passenger special to stop at Sonbarsa Court. 
05258- Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur passenger special to end at Majholia. 
15284- Jaynagar-Manihari Express to stop at Mansi. 

