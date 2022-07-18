Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Agnipath: JDU MLA Upendra Kushwaha questions need of caste certificate in Centre’s scheme

Kushwaha questioned if govt is not giving any reservation in the Agniveer scheme, then why has it made a provision for furnishing a caste certificate?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Agnipath: JDU MLA Upendra Kushwaha questions need of caste certificate in Centre’s scheme
File Photo

JD-U Parliamentary Board president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday questioned the need for caste certificates for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme.

He said that if the Centre is not giving any reservation in the Agniveer scheme, then why has it made a provision for furnishing a caste certificate?

"I am surprised with the caste certificate required during recruitment of Agniveers in the defense forces. There is no provision of reservation in Agipath scheme, then why are they demanding caste certificates?" Kushwaha asked in a question posed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Centre should give clarification on it," he said.

Kushwaha, citing joinindianarmy.nic.in, said that the form's E column mentioned about the caste certificate, having a photograph and issued by the tehsildar and District Magistrate.

In the F column, there is a provision of a religion certificate as well. The certificate should be issued from the tehsildar or SDM office.

The three-armed forces have issued a notification of recruitment of jawans on temporary basis for four years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.