Agnipath: JDU MLA Upendra Kushwaha questions need of caste certificate in Centre’s scheme

File Photo

JD-U Parliamentary Board president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday questioned the need for caste certificates for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme.



He said that if the Centre is not giving any reservation in the Agniveer scheme, then why has it made a provision for furnishing a caste certificate?



"I am surprised with the caste certificate required during recruitment of Agniveers in the defense forces. There is no provision of reservation in Agipath scheme, then why are they demanding caste certificates?" Kushwaha asked in a question posed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



"The Centre should give clarification on it," he said.



Kushwaha, citing joinindianarmy.nic.in, said that the form's E column mentioned about the caste certificate, having a photograph and issued by the tehsildar and District Magistrate.



In the F column, there is a provision of a religion certificate as well. The certificate should be issued from the tehsildar or SDM office.



The three-armed forces have issued a notification of recruitment of jawans on temporary basis for four years.