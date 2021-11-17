'Agnipariksha' for votes: Candidate walks barefoot on hot embers in Bihar to woo voters

For the ongoing Panchayat elections in Bihar, the candidates contesting on different posts are making every effort to win the trust of the voters. During this, the candidates are also making many populist promises to the voters. Meanwhile, a unique case has come to light from the Gopalganj district of Bihar, where a candidate contesting for the post of Pradhan assured people of keeping promises by walking barefoot on a bed of hot embers.

Voting is to be held on November 29 in the Sher Gram Panchayat of Gopalganj district under the ninth phase. All the candidates who are trying their luck on different posts are putting in their best efforts to woo the voters.

In this episode, Munna Mahto, who was trying his luck for the post of Pradhan, promised to fulfil the promises made by walking on the embers. Describing himself as a devotee of 'Devi Maa', he said that he has 'Agnipariksha' by walking on fire. During this, a large number of people present at the site kept cheering. He said that other candidates would have forgotten the promises made in the elections but he is not going to forget. "I will keep the promises I am making," he added.

Munna, who is contesting an election field for the first time, worships the Goddess every day at Devisthan. A huge crowd of people gathers every day to pray. Munna says that he will continue to worship the goddess until he wins the election. He says that he would win the election only with the power of the goddess.

To see this 'Agnipariksha', a huge crowd of people gathered and kept on cheering. A pit was first made in the Devisthan complex and then embers were poured into it. Munna Mahto walked barefoot on it.

Here, the election has also become interesting after Munna Mahto's entry into the fray. Villagers also say that they have been worshipping at the Devisthan in the past. However, they are not speaking openly about voting. Only the election results will decide whether Munna is able to woo voters, but with the entry of Munna Mahto in the election, the attraction of the people has increased.

Panchayat elections are being held in Bihar in 11 phases.