Agni-5 Triumph: India's 5000-km nuclear missile nails test with pinpoint precision

The Agni-5 missile was developed by DRDO and is nuclear-capable with a range of over 5,000 km. It is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, which forms the main strength of India's land-based nuclear defence.

India successfully test-fired its Agni-5 missile on Wednesday, August 20, from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, marking a significant step forward in the country's defense strength.

The Ministry of Defence said, "Agni-5 was successfully launched, and all operational and technical requirements were fully met."

The Agni-5 missile can carry a nuclear warhead of up to 1.5 tonnes and is made with lightweight composite materials, which make it more efficient and reliable.

It is also equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, which means one missile can hit several targets with multiple warheads, greatly increasing its strategic power.

For pinpoint accuracy, the Agni-5 uses a ring laser gyroscope-based navigation system (RLG-INS) and a micro-inertial navigation system (MINGS), backed by satellite systems like India's NavIC and the U.S. GPS.

● RLG-INS (Ring Laser Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System): A system that uses laser beams to detect movement and direction very precisely. In Agni-5, it helps the missile stay on the correct path without depending on external signals.

● MINGS (Micro-Inertial Navigation System):A smaller, advanced navigation system that uses sensors to measure speed and position. In Agni-5, it provides backup and fine adjustments for accuracy during flight.

● NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation):India's own satellite navigation system. In Agni-5, it supports real-time positioning, making the missile's targeting more accurate and less dependent on foreign systems.

● U.S. GPS (Global Positioning System):

A satellite navigation system run by the United States. In Agni-5, it serves as an additional reference to improve accuracy, ensuring the missile hits its intended target precisely.

The Agni-5 missile uses a three-stage solid-fuel system and is launched from a canister, which makes it easy to store, move, and launch quickly.

In recent years, it has gained better avionics, stronger heat shielding for re-entry, and more advanced guidance systems.

Strategic Context and Recent Developments

The Agni-5 has been operationally deployed by India's Strategic Forces Command since 2018, marking its transition from a developmental asset to a critical component of India's nuclear triad. The DRDO is currently developing advanced variants of the Agni-5, including bunker-buster and airburst configurations capable of carrying 7,500-8,000 kg payloads with ranges of 2,500-3,000 km, designed specifically to target hardened military installations and command centers. The successful March 2024 test of the Agni-5 equipped with MIRV technology demonstrated India's capability to deploy multiple independently targetable warheads, significantly enhancing the missile's strategic value and deterrent effect against potential adversaries.

Operational Significance and Strategic Deterrence

This latest test comes approximately three-and-a-half months after military tensions between India and Pakistan, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening its strategic deterrence capabilities. The Agni-5's canister-based road-mobile launch system provides India with enhanced survivability and rapid deployment capabilities, allowing for quick repositioning and reducing vulnerability to first-strike scenarios. Only a handful of countries worldwide possess the capability to test missiles with ranges extending to 5,000 km, positioning India among an elite group of nations with intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities. The missile's ability to cover nearly the entire Asian continent, including the northernmost regions of China and parts of Europe, significantly expands India's strategic reach and reinforces its policy of credible minimum deterrence.

