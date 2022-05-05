Sedition law: AG Venugopal urges SC to issue guidelines to prevent misuse, cites Hanuman Chalisa arrests

Sedition law: On April 27, the bench had directed the Centre to furnish its response by May 5.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear arguments on May 10 on whether the pleas challenging the sedition law be referred to a larger bench. The court granted more time to the Centre to file its response. Meanwhile, Attorney General KK Venugopal told a special bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli that there was no need to refer the case to a larger bench, but lay down guidelines to stop the misuse of the law. The top law officer illustrated his point with an example -- the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana under the law for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house in Mumbai.

"Your lordships know what is happening in the country. Yesterday, somebody was detained under this section just because they wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa. So guidelines have to be there to prevent misuse. Referring the Kedar Nath verdict to a larger bench is not necessary," Venugopal said.

In the 1962 judgement, the court upheld the law.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, said a three-judge bench can examine the issue without referring to the 1962 judgement of a five-judge bench.

At the start of the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested a few more days to submit the government's response. It also said that some fresh matters have been served recently.

"List this matter for next Tuesday at 2 pm. The Solicitor General to file a counter (affidavit) by Monday. No further adjournments (will be granted)?" the CJI said.

Agreeing to examine the pleas filed by the Editors Guild of India and former Major General S G Vombatkere in July last year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the law that was used by the British to incarcerate Mahatma Gandhi and suppress the struggle for Independence.

The court had further said its main concern was the "misuse of law" leading to a jump in the number of such cases.

With inputs from PTI