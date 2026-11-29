On Sunday, Mohammed Shami met BJP national president Nitin Nabin, sparking speculation about his political plans. Earlier, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made his political debut and joined the BJP.

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday, November 29, met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, sparking a political buzz. Shami's meeting with the BJP president has sparked questions about whether the Indian pacer is following the same path as his fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently joined the ruling national party. However, no official confirmation from either the party or the cricketer has surfaced so far. Notably, BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali was also present during the meeting in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Yuzi Chahal was appointed a special invitee to the national executive of the BJP's OBC Morcha after joining the party.

Most recently, Shami made headlines when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, putting an end to his 13-year-long Test career.

Mohammed Shami meets Nitin Nabin in Delhi

The internet went berserk after a picture of Shami meeting and greeting Nitin Nabin was shared by the BJP Minority Morcha on social media. For those unversed, Shami belongs to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, a state which is currently gearing up for the Assembly elections next year.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami meets with BJP National President Nitin Nabin. BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present during the meeting. (Pic Source: BJP Minority Morcha) https://t.co/dVfDsGBl1n November 29, 2026

Interestingly, Shami also met Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi in September earlier this year, and a picture sparked political speculation ahead of the UP polls.

For those unversed, Shami, who has been out of Team India's selectors' plans, has been busy in the domestic circuit. He has been out of action from international cricket since March last year and last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Shami has continued to play domestic cricket for Bengal and is looking for his comeback in the international circuit.

Shami was also in the news recently after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded him to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2027 season. He was signed by RR for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore, which is Rs 2 crore less than his LSG contract.