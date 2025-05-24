A 28-year-old contractual health worker was arrested on Saturday, i.e., May 24, for allegedly leaking classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Navy with a Pakistani woman agent via WhatsApp, reported Hindustan Times.

Sahdevhsinh Gohil -- a resident of Narayan Sarovar in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch who works at the Primary Health Centre in the Mata No Madh area in Kutch district -- was arrested on the basis of an intelligence report dated April 29 which said that he was leaking defence-related senstitive information to a foreign agent, the report suggested, citing the Gujarat's anti-terrorism squad.

Sahdevhsinh Gohil allegedly shared photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy facilities near his location with the Pak agent. "Gujarat ATS has arrested Sahdevsinh Gohil, a health worker from Kutch. We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and Navy with a Pakistani agent", Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth said.

During the probe, he admitted to having been in touch since July 2023 via WhatsApp with the woman agent who used the name Aditi Bharadwaj, said SP Siddharth, adding that he used to provide her with pictures and videos of BSF posts, Indian Navy offices, and ongoing construction activities near the sensitive India-Pakistan coastal border in Gujarat.

His mobile phone was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which confirmed the presence of WhatsApp chats with the agent, call records and presence of multimedia containing sensitive information.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and a further probe is underway into the matter.