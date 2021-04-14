Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests COVID positive, isolates himself

Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (April 14). He took to his Twitter handle and confirmed about testing positive and asked anyone who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.

अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा लें। उन सभी से कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहने की विनती भी है। April 14, 2021

He is isolating himself at home and has started medication.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Some officials of my office have tested positive. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and carrying on my work virtually".