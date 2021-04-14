Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. India


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests COVID positive, isolates himself

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is isolating himself at home and has started medication.


Akhilesh Yadav

Share

Written By

Edited By

Srishty Choudhury

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 10:21 AM IST

Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (April 14). He took to his Twitter handle and confirmed about testing positive and asked anyone who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.

He is isolating himself at home and has started medication.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Some officials of my office have tested positive. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and carrying on my work virtually".