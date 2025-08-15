After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

Twitter
According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, civil work on the elevated part has been completed, while station construction is ongoing underground.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

In a significant development, Bengaluru is getting ready for its next big metro project. After the Yellow Line, the Pink Line is scheduled to open in two phases by September 2026. This metro line will open in two stages: first, a 7.5 km elevated route from Tavarekere to Kalena Agrahara, expected by March 2026. 

A 7.5-kilometer elevated section of the Pink Line, which would run along Bannerghatta Road from Tavarekere to Kalena Agrahara, is anticipated to be finished and open in March 2026. Connecting Dairy Circle to Nagavara, the 13.76-km subterranean section—the longest of its kind in the city—will go via important intersections including MG Road, Shivajinagar, and Tannery Road.

Which metro line will connect to IIM-B in Bengaluru?

The Namma Metro network does not connect the IIM Bangalore campus directly. However, the Pink Line, named IIMB, is under construction near Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road in Bilekahalli, which will serve the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and nearby areas. 

The IIMB metro station will be connected to Namma Metro's Pink Line. It will be an elevated metro station on Bannerghatta Road in Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, next to Fortis Hospital.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, station development is under construction. However, the civil work has been finished on the elevated portion. According to a Deccan Herald report, track laying and system installation are underway in both sections.

BMRCL report also mentions significant progress on the 58.19-km Blue Line, which will have direct connectivity between Silk Board Junction and Kempegowda International Airport. The metro line includes two sections: the first is a 19.75-km stretch between Silk Board Junction and KR Pura under Phase 2A, and the second is a 38.44-km segment from KR Pura to the airport under Phase 2B.

