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After years of delay, 1984 Sikh riots victim secures govt job through court order

A victim of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has finally secured a government job after years of delay, following intervention by the Delhi High Court.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

After years of delay, 1984 Sikh riots victim secures govt job through court order
Delhi High Court grants a govt job to a 1984 anti-Sikh riots victim. (Pic Credits: X)
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A 53-year-old 1984 Sikh riots victim has succeeded in getting a government job after the Delhi High Court's intervention. Petitioner Pankaj Bakshi moved the High Court in 2021, seeking employment in view of the 2006 central government order. He applied for a government job under a rehabilitation scheme, which was meant for victims of the 1984 riots. After years of delay in processing, repeated appeals and legal efforts, the High Court finally directed authorities to take action.

 

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the Delhi government has recommended petitioner Pankaj Bakshi's name for a job, along with another victim. ''It appears that through communication of 24.04.2026, the office of the District Magistrate, Central North, has recommended two cases for the grant of Employment to the 1984 Riots-affected person. One of the cases is related to the petitioner, Justice Kaurav noted.

 

The High Court has granted a period of six weeks to act upon the recommendation made by the District Magistrate. ''Let the recommendations made by the District Magistrate, Central North, be acted upon within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. Let the necessary communication be made to the petitioner,'' The Delhi High Court order on May 4.

 

1984 Delhi anti-Sikh riots

 

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out in the national capital after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It led to widespread violence against the Sikh community in several parts of India; however, the effect was majorly seen in Delhi.

 

In these riots, thousands of people lost their lives, and many families were displaced and financially devastated. Over the years, several schemes were launched announcing compensation and employment to affected families, but many applications remained stuck due to administrative delays.

 

(With ANI inputs)

 

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